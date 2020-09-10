Skull and Bones è 'nel pieno dello sviluppo con una nuova visione' (Di giovedì 10 settembre 2020) Tra tutti i giochi che Ubisoft ha annunciato e lanciato negli ultimi anni, Skull and Bones di Ubisoft Singapore rimane avvolto nel mistero. Lo sviluppatore ha recentemente offerto un aggiornamento, confermando che il gioco non sarà presente alla presentazione Ubisoft Forward di oggi. Tuttavia, il direttore creativo Elisabeth Pellen ha affermato che lo sviluppo è; "in pieno svolgimento con una nuova visione".Pellen ha detto: "molti di voi si sono chiesti perché abbiamo dovuto rinviare il nostro lancio. La risposta è; che semplicemente avevamo bisogno di più tempo. Abbiamo sognato qualcosa di più grande per Skull & Bones e queste ambizioni si sono naturalmente accompagnate a ... Leggi su eurogamer

