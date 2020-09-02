RED DEAD ONLINE: Il Coyote leggendario è a BlackwaterNVIDIA stupisce ancoracon le nuove GPU Serie 30Coronavirus : Anche su ordinanza TPL De Luca usa virus secondo ...IFA 2020: LG INAUGURA LO STAND VIRTUALELG VELVET: RESISTENZA È LA PAROLA D’ORDINEMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2Epic Games vs Apple: eliminato l’account da sviluppatori della societàScuola : Inizia l'anno scolastico con i corsi di recuperoLuigi Di Maio è atterrato a TripoliGli Evolve Alba a Sanremo Rock 2020!

Humoral immune response to SARS-CoV2 in Iceland (Di mercoledì 2 settembre 2020) Titers of antibodies against SARS-CoV2 do not decline within four months REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Scientists at deCODE genetics in Iceland, a subsidiary of Amgen Inc , biopharmaceutical company headquartered in California, and their collaborators, today publish a study in The New England Journal of Medicine, that shows that antiviral antibodies against SARS-CoV2 do not decline within four months of diagnosis. The aim of the study was to obtain understanding of the nature and durability of the Humoral immune response to infection by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. To that end the scientists measured antibodies in the sera of 30,576 persons in Iceland (8.4% of ... Leggi su iltempo

