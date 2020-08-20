Red Dead Online – avvistati due cervi leggendariBeirut: Due settimane dopo le famiglie nella zona del disastro hanno ...Viviana Parisi e il piccolo Gioele da chi sono stati uccisi?Treno deraglia a Carnate: feriti 2 macchinisti e l'unico passeggero a ...Il cioccolato fondente potrebbe aiutare a far perdere peso?WIKO PRESENTA Y81 display e memoria ancora più ampiSony ha annunciato Ghost of Tsushima LegendsKOCH MEDIA ACQUISISCE SOLA MEDIAPirata della strada investe e uccide una ragazza di 15 anni a Vicenza75 milioni di euro! Quanti milioni ha speso Berlusconi per le sue ...

LumiraDx Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Point of Care COVID-19 Antigen Test

#salute-e-benessere LONDON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LumiraDx, the next-generation Point of Care ...

LumiraDx Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Point of Care COVID-19 Antigen Test (Di giovedì 20 agosto 2020)

LumiraDx, the next-generation Point of Care diagnostic company, announced today that it has received Emergency Use Authorization, EUA, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA, for the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test, which will help meet the global challenge of ...

LumiraDx Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Point of Care COVID-19 Antigen Test
LONDON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LumiraDx, the next-generation point of care diagnostic company, announced today that it has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug ...
