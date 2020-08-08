City, Gabriel Jesus: «Abbiamo battuto un top team, voglio essere come Ronaldo» (Di sabato 8 agosto 2020) L’attaccante del Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus, ha commentato la qualificazione ai quarti di finale di Champions League Gabriel Jesus, attaccante del Manchester City, ha parlato ai microfoni di BT Sports dopo la qualificazione ottenuta in Champions League ai danni del Real Madrid. Ecco le sue parole: REAL MADRID – «Abbiamo battuto un top team. Direi la migliore squadre in questa competizione. Per noi è un grande traguardo. Bisogna sempre crederci. I nostri gol? Siamo umani e si può sbagliare. Io ci credo sempre e per questo faccio pressing». QUALIFICAZIONE – «Siamo molto contenti. Abbiamo vinto una gara dura, il Real Madrid poteva batterci ma ... Leggi su calcionews24

SkySport : VARANE che errore? GABRIEL JESUS ne approfitta? ? Al 68' Varane azzarda un retropassaggio, Gabriel Jesus si avventa… - rossi20_rossi : RT @SkySport: VARANE che errore? GABRIEL JESUS ne approfitta? ? Al 68' Varane azzarda un retropassaggio, Gabriel Jesus si avventa sul pallo… - UgoBaroni : RT @SkySport: VARANE che errore? GABRIEL JESUS ne approfitta? ? Al 68' Varane azzarda un retropassaggio, Gabriel Jesus si avventa sul pallo… - Fprime86 : RT @SkySport: VARANE che errore? GABRIEL JESUS ne approfitta? ? Al 68' Varane azzarda un retropassaggio, Gabriel Jesus si avventa sul pallo… - RobertoRenga : RT @SkySport: VARANE che errore? GABRIEL JESUS ne approfitta? ? Al 68' Varane azzarda un retropassaggio, Gabriel Jesus si avventa sul pallo… -