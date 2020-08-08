Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time svelato allo State of PlayFerrari Hublot Esports Series, al via le iscrizioniGTA Online – aggiornamento in arrivoPuglia, corso Operatore della Ristorazione con indennità di frequenza ...Un abuso di potere : Paolo Becchi contro Giuseppe ConteRocco Casalino e quel bacio a Gabriele Rossi...Vittorio Feltri a Parenzo e Telese : Complimenti, leccate benissimo ...Lo stipendio del vicesindaco di Ferrara pignorato dall'Agenzia delle ...Evacuata Val Ferret : Allerta ghiacciaio, per esperti rischio di ...Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – Nuovi personaggi

City | Gabriel Jesus | «Abbiamo battuto un top team | voglio essere come Ronaldo»

City | Gabriel Jesus | «Abbiamo battuto un top team | voglio essere come Ronaldo»
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti di questa foto sono riservati a calcionews24©
L’attaccante del Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus, ha commentato la qualificazione ai quarti di ...

zazoom
Commenta
City, Gabriel Jesus: «Abbiamo battuto un top team, voglio essere come Ronaldo» (Di sabato 8 agosto 2020) L’attaccante del Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus, ha commentato la qualificazione ai quarti di finale di Champions League Gabriel Jesus, attaccante del Manchester City, ha parlato ai microfoni di BT Sports dopo la qualificazione ottenuta in Champions League ai danni del Real Madrid. Ecco le sue parole: REAL MADRID – «Abbiamo battuto un top team. Direi la migliore squadre in questa competizione. Per noi è un grande traguardo. Bisogna sempre crederci. I nostri gol? Siamo umani e si può sbagliare. Io ci credo sempre e per questo faccio pressing». QUALIFICAZIONE – «Siamo molto contenti. Abbiamo vinto una gara dura, il Real Madrid poteva batterci ma ... Leggi su calcionews24

twitterSkySport : VARANE che errore? GABRIEL JESUS ne approfitta? ? Al 68' Varane azzarda un retropassaggio, Gabriel Jesus si avventa… - rossi20_rossi : RT @SkySport: VARANE che errore? GABRIEL JESUS ne approfitta? ? Al 68' Varane azzarda un retropassaggio, Gabriel Jesus si avventa sul pallo… - UgoBaroni : RT @SkySport: VARANE che errore? GABRIEL JESUS ne approfitta? ? Al 68' Varane azzarda un retropassaggio, Gabriel Jesus si avventa sul pallo… - Fprime86 : RT @SkySport: VARANE che errore? GABRIEL JESUS ne approfitta? ? Al 68' Varane azzarda un retropassaggio, Gabriel Jesus si avventa sul pallo… - RobertoRenga : RT @SkySport: VARANE che errore? GABRIEL JESUS ne approfitta? ? Al 68' Varane azzarda un retropassaggio, Gabriel Jesus si avventa sul pallo… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : City Gabriel

  1. City, Gabriel Jesus: "Abbiamo vinto contro la squadra migliore in questa competizione"  TUTTO mercato WEB
  2. Manchester City Real Madrid 2-1, gol e highlights: decide Gabriel Jesus  Sky Sport
  3. City, Gabriel Jesus: «Abbiamo battuto un top team, voglio essere come Ronaldo»  Calcio News 24
  4. Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus: “Abbiamo eliminato un top team. Lavoro per essere come Ronaldo…”  ItaSportPress
  5. Manchester City, prova di forza da Champions: 2-1 al Real Madrid con Sterling e Gabriel Jesus  Sport Fanpage
  6. Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
City, Gabriel Jesus: «Abbiamo battuto un top team, voglio essere come Ronaldo»
Gabriel Jesus, attaccante del Manchester City, ha parlato ai microfoni di BT Sports dopo la qualificazione ottenuta in Champions League ai danni del Real Madrid. Ecco le sue parole: REAL MADRID – «Abb ...
CHAMPIONS - Real Madrid eliminato, Varane: "E' colpa mia"
Il naufragio di Raphael Varane: atteso come nuovo pilastro difensivo del Real Madrid, in assenza del capitano Sergio Ramos, il campione del mondo di Francia ha 'regalato' al Manchester City due occasi ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : City Gabriel
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : City Gabriel City Gabriel Jesus Abbiamo battuto