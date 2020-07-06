NASTRI 2020 : STASERA SERATA DEDICATA A ENNIO MORRICONEIMU 2020: quali comuni hanno prorogato la scadenza?Riso Bomba: l’ingrediente base per la paella ValencianaModa, il futuro passa dall’Ecomm Fashion: il 7 luglio 1.500 brand ...E' morto a 91 anni Ennio Morricone : Le più belle colonne sonore del ...Richieste di preventivi: trovare clienti online con un semplice clickTemptation Island, Flavio e Nunzia : E' la prima volta che siamo ...Coronavirus : positiva la fidanzata del figlio di Donald TrumpStrappata alla mamma rischia l’affidamento a un’altra famiglia : ...Review Party “Rose” di Valérie Vernay, Émilie Alibert e Denis Lapière

' The Last of Us | Parte II e le minacce di morte? Spero che chi le fa riceva sostegno psicologico'

' The Last of Us | Parte II e le minacce di morte? Spero che chi le fa riceva sostegno psicologico'
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti di questa foto sono riservati a eurogamer©
Naughty Dog, per voce di Neil Druckmann, ha condannato fermamente le minacce di morte contro i membri ...

zazoom
Commenta
'The Last of Us: Parte II e le minacce di morte? Spero che chi le fa riceva sostegno psicologico' (Di lunedì 6 luglio 2020) Naughty Dog, per voce di Neil Druckmann, ha condannato fermamente le minacce di morte contro i membri del cast. Il director si è scagliato con parole durissime contro gli autori delle assurde minacce nei confronti dell'attrice Laura Bailey, che interpreta Abby in The Last of Us Parte 2.L'attrice, come saprete, ha rivelato inquietanti minacce di morte ricevute per il ruolo interpretato."Spero che questi giocatori ottengano l'aiuto psicologico di cui hanno così chiaramente bisogno. Sfortunatamente questo è ora il costo di realizzare prodotti di intrattenimento che sfidano le convenzioni. Laura non merita nulla di tutto questo", scrive Neil Druckmann su Twitter.Leggi altro... Leggi su eurogamer

twitteracmilan : Man on fire! @hakanc10 involved in 4 goals in last 4 games. Check out the stats from our trip to Lazio ??… - Emanzii : The Last Of Us Part II - Mini Concert - Gustavo Santaolalla - xuxistential : prossimo carrd a tema avatar the last airbender ho deciso - ineedharreh : Ieri ho finito the last of us 2... che C A P O L A V O R O. ?????? - Asgard_Hydra : The Last of Us 2, insulti e minacce agli sviluppatori: Naughty Dog fa un appello -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Last

  1. The Last of Us 2: un’attrice vittima di bullismo  Telefonino.net
  2. The Last of Us 2: Druckmann mostra sui social le minacce di morte ricevute  Everyeye Videogiochi
  3. The Last of Us 2, insulti e minacce agli sviluppatori: Naughty Dog fa un appello  Multiplayer.it
  4. The Last of Us 2: minacce di morte per l’interprete di Abby  Tom's Hardware Italia
  5. The Last of Us: Parte II sarà anche un sequel ma l'80% dei suoi giocatori potrebbe non aver mai toccato il primo capitolo  Eurogamer.it
  6. Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
The Last of Us II: dopo il review bombing la risposta dell’autore
The Last Of Us Parte II è un gioco che, come il suo predecessore, è destinato a segnare un’intera generazione videoludica, nel bene e nel male. L’ultima fatica di Naughty Dog ha spaccato gli utenti in ...
The Last of Us Part II, Druckmann pubblica le minacce ricevute
Dopo le minacce e offese lanciate a Laura Bailey, doppiatrice del personaggio di Abby di The Last of Us Part II, Neil Druckmann decide di dare visibilità alle minacce di morte ricevute. Il grande Dire ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Last
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : The Last Last Parte minacce morte Spero