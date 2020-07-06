'The Last of Us: Parte II e le minacce di morte? Spero che chi le fa riceva sostegno psicologico' (Di lunedì 6 luglio 2020) Naughty Dog, per voce di Neil Druckmann, ha condannato fermamente le minacce di morte contro i membri del cast. Il director si è scagliato con parole durissime contro gli autori delle assurde minacce nei confronti dell'attrice Laura Bailey, che interpreta Abby in The Last of Us Parte 2.L'attrice, come saprete, ha rivelato inquietanti minacce di morte ricevute per il ruolo interpretato."Spero che questi giocatori ottengano l'aiuto psicologico di cui hanno così chiaramente bisogno. Sfortunatamente questo è ora il costo di realizzare prodotti di intrattenimento che sfidano le convenzioni. Laura non merita nulla di tutto questo", scrive Neil Druckmann su Twitter.Leggi altro... Leggi su eurogamer

