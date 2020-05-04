Meloni: prendiamoci tutti per mano, l’Italia si rialzerà nonostante ...Spiagge chiuse ai romani almeno fino al 17 maggioGiallo a Roma, trovato cadavere carbonizzato sul balconeSabrina Salerno fisico mozzafiato, sembra una ventenne! FOTOIva Zanicchi sotto le lenzuola tira i remi in barca e spinge il ...Incinta, il medico le raccomanda attività fisica, i vigili urbani non ...Giovanna Botteri e gli attacchi di Striscia la notizia : cos'è ...Coronavirus : Il caldo e la vita all'aria aperta limiteranno il ...Domani si riparte! Cosa c'è da sapere per non incappare in sanzioniOmicidio Melania Rea : il marito Salvatore Parolisi vicino alla ...

Swipe Launches Samsung Pay for Swipe Visa Cardholders

LONDON, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swipe Wallet is proud to announce that starting today, Swipe Android ...

Swipe Wallet is proud to announce that starting today, Swipe Android users can now add their Swipe Visa Debit cards directly to their Samsung Pay Wallets. Swipe is excited to partner with our issuing bank and collaborate with Samsung to release this new product to bridge the gap to spending cryptocurrencies to fiat currencies. The Swipe Card is a Visa debit card that is funded by cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, to Euros to be spent anywhere Visa is accepted. Swipe has previously launched support for Google Pay and now adds to Samsung Pay to broaden the reach of accessibility for Swipe users. Samsung Pay gives Swipe Visa Cardholders access to a secure and fast way to pay with their smart phones, smartwatches, and other Samsung Pay-enabled devices. With this integration and relationship with Samsung, Cardholders can enjoy these benefits ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

