The Witcher | in arrivo su Netflix anche il film animato (Di giovedì 23 gennaio 2020) Le recenti indiscrezioni sono state finalmente confermate: la serie Netflix dedicata a The Witcher, serie letteraria ideata da Andrzej Sapkowski, avrà un suo film animato. Il titolo dell’anime sarà The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. A lavorarci su, lo stesso team della serie live-action composto da Lauren Hissrich e Beau DeMayo. Lo Studio Mir, che … L'articolo The Witcher in arrivo su Netflix anche il film animato proviene da www.meteoweek.com. meteoweek

NetflixIT : I rumor sono veri, è in cantiere un film che ci riporterà nel Continente. L'anime The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wol… - ronniehowlett3 : RT @Eurogamer_it: #MarkHamill interpreterà Vesemir nella seconda stagione di #TheWitcherNetflix? La showrunner risponde. - ilariaxsolo : RT @NetflixIT: I rumor sono veri, è in cantiere un film che ci riporterà nel Continente. L'anime The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf verrà r… -