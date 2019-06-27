Automobilist e Sir Jackie Stewart | “The Flying Scot Collection”

motorinolimits

(Di giovedì 27 giugno 2019), automotive fine art maker, has partnered with 3 times World Drivers’ Champion Sirto celebrate his 80th birthday and to commemorate his achievements as one of the most successful drivers in Formula 1 racing history.includes four Design Posters, including one limited edition, and one Fine Art … L'articoloe SirMotoriNoLimits Auto, F1, motori, turismo, stili di vita.