William e Kate festeggiano il Duca Filippo con una dedica dolcissima

Perché Meghan e Harry erano così lontani da Kate e William sul balcone di Buckingham Palace? : Trooping The Colour 2019Trooping The Colour 2019Trooping The Colour 2019Trooping The Colour 2019Trooping The Colour 2019Trooping The Colour 2019Trooping The Colour 2019Trooping The Colour 2019Trooping The Colour 2019Trooping The Colour 2019Trooping The Colour 2019Trooping The Colour 2019Trooping The Colour 2019Trooping The Colour 2019Trooping The Colour 2019Trooping The Colour 2019Trooping The Colour 2019Trooping The Colour 2019Trooping The ...