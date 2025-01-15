Infosys and Tennis Australia Create New Generative AI Innovations at the Australian Open 2025
Launch of 'Beyond Tennis': A new Generative AI Tennis league with AI players and data-driven tournaments

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/
Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, in partnership with Tennis Australia, has unveiled its latest suite of AI-driven features and platforms for Australian Open (AO) 2025, marking another milestone in the seven-year partnership between the two organizations. It further advances their joint vision of creating a more immersive experience of Tennis through AI-driven technology Innovations.To know more about Infosys' AI Innovations at AO 2025, click here.These Innovations, powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first suite of offerings using Generative AI technologies, will redefine fan engagement, empower players and coaches, and expand the boundaries of digital interactivity in Tennis.
