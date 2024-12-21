Musk is already setting Trump' s agenda The first interference on the shutdown
This article is translated by artificial intelligence. If you want to report errors you can write to [email protected] Jumping around with his belly out at Donald Trump's last rallies, to whom he has given hundreds of millions of dollars to use for the campaign, Elon Musk has now started to make his voice heard with notable effects. He holds no public office, especially since Trump will only enter Pennsylvania Avenue on January 20, but the head of Tesla, Starlink, and SpaceX has already begun interfering with the government machinery. With a tweet, he managed to unsettle Congress as it prepared for Christmas. Lawmakers must pass a bipartisan spending bill by December 21. If this doesn’t happen, it could lead to a government shutdown, a period during which the machinery halts, and federal employees cannot be paid.
Leggi su Ilfoglio.it
Ilfoglio.it - Musk is already setting Trump's agenda. The first interference on the shutdown
- Elezioni Usa 2024, Musk esulta su X: 'Game, set and match'
- Musk su X esulta per Trump: 'Game, set and match'
- Il Bandolo - Speciale su Elon Musk. L'imprenditore, il change maker, il trumpiano (26.10.2024)
- Elezioni americane, Musk esulta su X: «Game, set and match». Staff di Harris: «C'è ancora tempo»
- Musk festeggia da Mar-a-Lago: “Game, set, match”
- Elezioni Usa, Musk su X esulta per Trump: «Game, set and match»
- Musk is already setting Trump's agenda. The first interference on the shutdown - Vox Populi Vox Dei.” Some MAGA representatives already opposed to the bill announced that this is just the beginning of Musk’s government efficiency plan, which will be unveiled in the next ... (ilfoglio.it)
- ‘I guess Elon Musk is making the decisions now’: Economic uncertainty after Trump and Musk blow up budget deal - In an early flex of his new political influence, Elon Musk used his X megaphone to help Donald Trump tank the House budget deal. (msn.com)
- Elon Musk Endorses Germany's Far-Right Party: 'Only The AFD Can Save Germany' - The controversial billionaire and increasingly close confidante of President-elect Donald Trump is now sticking his head into Germany's elections. (msn.com)
Sapiens - Un solo pianeta, stasera in tv: anticipazioni e argomenti today.it
Indagine sul piano urbanistico, finisce l'incubo per l'ex sindaco casertanews.it
La Salernitana rischia la retrocessione, la voce dei tifosi: "Tanti acquisti a gennaio" today.it
Infiltrazioni, tubazioni di gas e zero acqua potabile: "Bomba ad orologeria sotto la strada" | FOTO casertanews.it
Coltelli, sangue e minacce in corsia: in ospedale si lavora nel terrore. 500 aggressioni all'anno in Romagna riminitoday.it
Attentato in Germania, chi è il medico saudita che ha colpito al mercatino di Natale di Magdeburgo quotidiano.net
Paolo Fox, oroscopo di oggi sabato 21 dicembre: le previsioni segno per segno pisatoday.it
Indagine sul piano urbanistico, finisce l'incubo per l'ex sindaco casertanews.it
La Salernitana rischia la retrocessione, la voce dei tifosi: "Tanti acquisti a gennaio" today.it
Infiltrazioni, tubazioni di gas e zero acqua potabile: "Bomba ad orologeria sotto la strada" | FOTO casertanews.it
Coltelli, sangue e minacce in corsia: in ospedale si lavora nel terrore. 500 aggressioni all'anno in Romagna riminitoday.it
Attentato in Germania, chi è il medico saudita che ha colpito al mercatino di Natale di Magdeburgo quotidiano.net
Paolo Fox, oroscopo di oggi sabato 21 dicembre: le previsioni segno per segno pisatoday.it
Video Musk already