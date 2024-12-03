Configit' s CLM-as-a-Service Lays the Foundation for the Next Generation of Configuration Lifecycle Management

Gen-AI enhanced CLM takes customers from product sheet to product configurator in 10 minutes COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/

 Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced the release of Configit Ace® 7 and Quote® 13. Configit Ace 7 is designed and optimized for SaaS deployment with new significant capabilities that are only available to SaaS customers, while Configit Quote 13 enables customers to provide error-free quotations for highly complex, multi-hierarchy system solutions.Configit Ace provides CLM-as-a-Service, a SaaS solution for enterprise-wide Management of product variants and Configurations throughout the product portfolio's Lifecycle. Configit Quote adds highly customizable CPQ capabilities for the most complex products.
