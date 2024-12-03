Configit' s CLM-as-a-Service Lays the Foundation for the Next Generation of Configuration Lifecycle Management
Gen-AI enhanced CLM takes customers from product sheet to product configurator in 10 minutes COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced the release of Configit Ace® 7 and Quote® 13. Configit Ace 7 is designed and optimized for SaaS deployment with new significant capabilities that are only available to SaaS customers, while Configit Quote 13 enables customers to provide error-free quotations for highly complex, multi-hierarchy system solutions.Configit Ace provides CLM-as-a-Service, a SaaS solution for enterprise-wide Management of product variants and Configurations throughout the product portfolio's Lifecycle. Configit Quote adds highly customizable CPQ capabilities for the most complex products.
Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced the release of Configit Ace® 7 and Quote® 13. Configit Ace 7 is designed and optimized for SaaS deployment with new significant capabilities that are only available to SaaS customers, while Configit Quote 13 enables customers to provide error-free quotations for highly complex, multi-hierarchy system solutions.Configit Ace provides CLM-as-a-Service, a SaaS solution for enterprise-wide Management of product variants and Configurations throughout the product portfolio's Lifecycle. Configit Quote adds highly customizable CPQ capabilities for the most complex products.
Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - Configit's CLM-as-a-Service Lays the Foundation for the Next Generation of Configuration Lifecycle Management
- Configit's CLM-as-a-Service Lays the Foundation for the Next Generation of Configuration Lifecycle Management - Configit Ace 7 introduces two new major capabilities: ... (adnkronos.com)
- Configit Expands U.S. Sales Team To Drive CLM Adoption - He was also a multiple-year President's Club Winner at Tech Data and ConnectWise. Configit is committed to bringing the power of CLM to more U.S. companies as manufacturers struggle to match pace ... (menafn.com)
- Configit Expands U.S. Sales Team to Drive CLM Adoption - COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), announced today the expansion of its U.S. team with two new hires. (finance.yahoo.com)
Oroscopo di branko di oggi, 3 dicembre 2024: Scorpione intuitivo zon.it
Che cosa sono i “valori comuni”? La lezione attuale di Carl Schmitt imolaoggi.it
Twitch Prime Gaming: I Giochi di Dicembre 2024 per gli abbonati gamerbrain.net
Gallo: "Voglio che coach Priftis mi trovi pronto" ilrestodelcarlino.it
Truffe agli anziani: sgominata gang a Caivano, 15 arresti lidentita.it
Boss della droga pronto a piazzare un carico di hashish a Mammagialla da dove continuava a gestire il ... viterbotoday.it
LIVE Ding Liren-Gukesh, Mondiale scacchi 2024 in DIRETTA: quale destino per la settima sfida del match? oasport.it
Che cosa sono i “valori comuni”? La lezione attuale di Carl Schmitt imolaoggi.it
Twitch Prime Gaming: I Giochi di Dicembre 2024 per gli abbonati gamerbrain.net
Gallo: "Voglio che coach Priftis mi trovi pronto" ilrestodelcarlino.it
Truffe agli anziani: sgominata gang a Caivano, 15 arresti lidentita.it
Boss della droga pronto a piazzare un carico di hashish a Mammagialla da dove continuava a gestire il ... viterbotoday.it
LIVE Ding Liren-Gukesh, Mondiale scacchi 2024 in DIRETTA: quale destino per la settima sfida del match? oasport.it
Video Configit CLM