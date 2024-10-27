Collision 26.10.2024 FTR x Outrunners (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024) Benvenuti all’analisi di Collision, andato in onda in diretta dall’Alliant Energy PowerHouse di Cedar Rapids, Iowa! Una serata che prometteva grandi match come FTR contro La Faccion Ingobernable e l’incontro ad alto voltaggio tra Ricochet e Lio Rush. Lo show si apre con un video che ripercorre gli eventi di Dynamite, con l’attacco del fu Blackpool Combat Club ai danni di Chuck Taylor. Orange Cassidy minaccia Daniel Garcia dicendo che sistemerà tutto mercoledì. Jay White (w/Juice Robinson) vs Shane Taylor (w/Lee Moriarty) (3 / 5) Match che inizia con White che cerca di lavorare sulla gamba di Taylor. Moriarty distrae White permettendo a Taylor di prendere il controllo. White riesce a riprendere il vantaggio continuando a puntare alla gamba dell’avversario. Dopo alcuni scambi di colpi e near fall, Moriarty tenta di interferire ma viene fermato da Robinson. Zonawrestling.net - Collision 26.10.2024 FTR x Outrunners Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024) Benvenuti all’analisi di, andato in onda in diretta dall’Alliant Energy PowerHouse di Cedar Rapids, Iowa! Una serata che prometteva grandi match come FTR contro La Faccion Ingobernable e l’incontro ad alto voltaggio tra Ricochet e Lio Rush. Lo show si apre con un video che ripercorre gli eventi di Dynamite, con l’attacco del fu Blackpool Combat Club ai danni di Chuck Taylor. Orange Cassidy minaccia Daniel Garcia dicendo che sistemerà tutto mercoledì. Jay White (w/Juice Robinson) vs Shane Taylor (w/Lee Moriarty) (3 / 5) Match che inizia con White che cerca di lavorare sulla gamba di Taylor. Moriarty distrae White permettendo a Taylor di prendere il controllo. White riesce a riprendere il vantaggio continuando a puntare alla gamba dell’avversario. Dopo alcuni scambi di colpi e near fall, Moriarty tenta di interferire ma viene fermato da Robinson.

