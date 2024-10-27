Zonawrestling.net - Collision 26.10.2024 FTR x Outrunners
Oakland: Man dies in I-880 collision between bicyclist and SUV - A man died when an SUV hit a bicyclist on Interstate 880 in West Oakland on Friday night, authorities said. The collision happened around 8:20 p.m. on northbound I-880 north of 7th Street, according ... (eastbaytimes.com)
Pedestrian struck and killed by Metrolink train between Lancaster and Palmdale - The train stopped after the collision and first responders were summoned, but the victim was dead at the scene. Passengers were kept on the train while an evaluation was made of whether the terrain ... (latimes.com)
Kentucky driver seriously injured after rollover collision south of Meadville - A Louisville driver is fighting for his life after a pickup truck caused a rollover collision on a highway south of Meadville over the weekend. (kctv5.com)
DISTRICT 14-2A DIV. I WEEK 9 REPORT: San Saba, Mason on collision course for district championship - San Saba 49, Harper 13 The Armadillos (6-2, 3-0) retained a piece of the district lead with an important win over the Longhorns. San Saba will close with Holland and Mason over the ... (bigcountrypreps.com)