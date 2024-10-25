Jonathan Milan nella top-4 dei ciclisti più vincenti nel 2024! La classifica dell’anno, Pogacar dominatore (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024) Tadej Pogacar ha letteralmente dominato la stagione ciclistica che si è ufficialmente conclusa pochi giorni fa. Il fuoriclasse sloveno ha infatti firmato la doppietta Giro d’Italia-Tour de France (accompagnata da sei successi di tappa in entrambi gli eventi di tre settimane), si è laureato Campione del Mondo e si è imposto in due Classiche Monumento (Liegi-Bastogne-Liegi e Giro di Lombardia), per un totale di 25 vittorie: è indubbiamente il capitano della UAE Emirates il ciclista plurivincitore per eccellenza nel 2024. Tadej Pogacar domina in testa alla classifica precedendo il belga Tim Merlier (16 sigilli, tra cui l’affermazione agli Europei e tre stoccate al Giro d’Italia) e il danese Mads Pedersen (12, si è distinto alla Gent-Wevelgem e nelle brevi corse a tappe). Oasport.it - Jonathan Milan nella top-4 dei ciclisti più vincenti nel 2024! La classifica dell’anno, Pogacar dominatore Leggi tutta la notizia su Oasport.it (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024) Tadejha letteralmente dominato la stagioneca che si è ufficialmente conclusa pochi giorni fa. Il fuoriclasse sloveno ha infatti firmato la doppietta Giro d’Italia-Tour de France (accompagnata da sei successi di tappa in entrambi gli eventi di tre settimane), si è laureato Campione del Mondo e si è imposto in due Classiche Monumento (Liegi-Bastogne-Liegi e Giro di Lombardia), per un totale di 25 vittorie: è indubbiamente il capitano della UAE Emirates il ciclista plurivincitore per eccellenza nel. Tadejdomina in testa allaprecedendo il belga Tim Merlier (16 sigilli, tra cui l’affermazione agli Europei e tre stoccate al Giro d’Italia) e il danese Mads Pedersen (12, si è distinto alla Gent-Wevelgem e nelle brevi corse a tappe).

