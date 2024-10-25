Game-experience.it - Arizona Sunshine Remake, la recensione: bentornati nel deserto dei non morti!
Daylight saving time 2024 ends soon. When do clocks fall back for DST? When time changes - States participating in daylight saving time turn their clocks back when it officially ends on the first Sunday of November every year. Daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday of March, when ... (courier-journal.com)
When does daylight saving time end in 2024? What to know - When do we fall back? Is DST permanently ending soon? What to know about the time change and why you'll get an extra hour of sleep. (sctimes.com)
In Arizona, high home prices and limited prospects shape voters’ presidential pick - Housing and other costs have gone through the roof in many parts of the state. Voters who feel that pinch say neither Harris nor Trump is seriously addressing their plight. (reporterherald.com)
Fact Check Team: Exploring how swing state shifts impact US presidential elections - Immigration is a top issue for voters in Arizona, a border state. A CBS News poll taken in May found that 52% of Arizona voters said recent immigrants from Mexico and Latin America had made life in ... (abc6onyourside.com)
Miracoloso salvataggio nel fiume con le "sacche di lancio" padovaoggi.it
La malafede dei talebani del gender: se la scienza li sbugiarda, si censura laverita.info
Neonato di 40 giorni salvato dalla cecità con chirurgia 3D, è il primo caso al mondo: è avvenuto a Torino gazzettadelsud.it
In Germania i funerali di Antonella e dei suoi bambini, il sindaco: "Un vuoto incolmabile" agrigentonotizie.it