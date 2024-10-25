Arizona Sunshine Remake, la recensione: bentornati nel deserto dei non morti! (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024) Vertigo Games ha pubblicato per la prima volta Arizona Sunshine nel 2016 su visori Oculus Quest, realizzando un gioco survival horror in VR divenuto ben presto iconico, almeno nel panorama della realtà virtuale. Oggi, nel 2024, a seguito della buona riuscita del sequel Arizona Sunshine 2 (che abbiamo recensito al lancio su Meta Quest 3) ha fatto il suo debutto una versione aggiornata del primo titolo, disponibile per PSVR2 e ottimizzato nuovamente per visori Meta Quest. Pur non avendo alcune delle feature ludiche rimodernate del nuovo episodio, dato che il Remake mira a mantenere la sua anima originale, non mancano diversi miglioramenti grafici e meccanici, come nuove texture, un sistema di illuminazione migliorata e un gameplay più reattivo. Game-experience.it - Arizona Sunshine Remake, la recensione: bentornati nel deserto dei non morti! Leggi tutta la notizia su Game-experience.it (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024) Vertigo Games ha pubblicato per la prima voltanel 2016 su visori Oculus Quest, realizzando un gioco survival horror in VR divenuto ben presto iconico, almeno nel panorama della realtà virtuale. Oggi, nel 2024, a seguito della buona riuscita del sequel2 (che abbiamo recensito al lancio su Meta Quest 3) ha fatto il suo debutto una versione aggiornata del primo titolo, disponibile per PSVR2 e ottimizzato nuovamente per visori Meta Quest. Pur non avendo alcune delle feature ludiche rimodernate del nuovo episodio, dato che ilmira a mantenere la sua anima originale, non mancano diversi miglioramenti grafici e meccanici, come nuove texture, un sistema di illuminazione migliorata e un gameplay più reattivo.

