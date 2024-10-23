Panathinaikos-Chelsea (Conference League, 24-10-2024 ore 18:45 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici, convocati. Maresca senza Mudryk, nei verdi out Ioannidis (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Il KO di Anfield ha fatto capire al Chelsea di Maresca che è ancora troppo presto per nutrire sogni di gloria, e la vetta a questo punto è scivolata via a 7 punti di distacco: quest’oggi sul campo del Panathinaikos l’occasione buona per ripartire e mantenersi a punteggio pieno nel girone di Conference League. I prasini hanno onorato la memoria di Baldock vincendo una gara complicata InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Infobetting.com - Panathinaikos-Chelsea (Conference League, 24-10-2024 ore 18:45 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici, convocati. Maresca senza Mudryk, nei verdi out Ioannidis Leggi tutta la notizia su Infobetting.com (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Il KO di Anfield ha fatto capire aldiche è ancora troppo presto per nutrire sogni di gloria, e la vetta a questo punto è scivolata via a 7 punti di distacco: quest’oggi sul campo dell’occasione buona per ripartire e mantenersi a punteggio pieno nel girone di. I prasini hanno onorato la memoria di Baldock vincendo una gara complicata InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e

