Booker T | Stone Cold non è stato il miglior King of the Ring

Nell'ultimo episodio di "Six Feet Under", Booker T ha parlato della sua gimmick da King Booker e dei paragoni con gli altri King of the Ring. Le parole di Booker T "Ho adorato la gimmick da King Booker. È stato il momento più bello della mia carriera. La gente non se ne era mai resa conto ma ho preso spunto da Savage. Ho sempre pensato che fosse un grande re e che potessi emulare il lavoro che aveva fatto in quel ruolo. Volevo portare la gimmick ad un altro livello. Volevo rompere gli schemi. Mi dissi 'Da questo momento in poi, quando le persone si ricorderanno del King of the Ring, l'unica cosa che gli verrà in mente sarà King Booker'. E lo giuro, io e Sharmell ci siamo divertiti tantissimo a creare molti di quei momenti. Era davvero tutto così reale.

