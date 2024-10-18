Eternal Strands mostra le sue caratteristiche (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) Durante l’ultimo Xbox Partner Preview è stato mostrato un nuovo trailer per Eternal Strands, il gioco action adventure di Yellow Brick Games. Questo filmato, che vi proponiamo in calce all’articolo, ci mostra come in Eternal Strands dovremo utilizzare la nostra immaginazione, unita alla strategia, per combinare i nostri poteri e riuscire a procedere anche nelle situazioni più difficili. L’unione di fuoco, ghiaccio, e forza cinetica dovrà essere utilizzato anche per riuscire a sconfiggere Ark e creature Epiche, come Highland Iceclaw, il nuovo grande mostro presente nel trailer. Inoltre, una volta sconfitte queste grandi creature, si avrà la possibilità di riaffrontarle in modi differenti perché queste torneranno grazie al sistema di respawn. Nerdpool.it - Eternal Strands mostra le sue caratteristiche Leggi tutta la notizia su Nerdpool.it (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) Durante l’ultimo Xbox Partner Preview è statoto un nuovo trailer per, il gioco action adventure di Yellow Brick Games. Questo filmato, che vi proponiamo in calce all’articolo, cicome indovremo utilizzare la nostra immaginazione, unita alla strategia, per combinare i nostri poteri e riuscire a procedere anche nelle situazioni più difficili. L’unione di fuoco, ghiaccio, e forza cinetica dovrà essere utilizzato anche per riuscire a sconfiggere Ark e creature Epiche, come Highland Iceclaw, il nuovo grande mostro presente nel trailer. Inoltre, una volta sconfitte queste grandi creature, si avrà la possibilità di riaffrontarle in modi differenti perché queste torneranno grazie al sistema di respawn.

