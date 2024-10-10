PUBG: Battlegrounds – Patch Notes 32.1 (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) L’aggiornamento 32.1 di PUBG: Battlegrounds apporta miglioramenti significativi e nuove esperienze di gioco per i giocatori. Questa Patch include una fusione globale delle regioni, una nuova e impegnativa modalità Arcade e le tanto attese modifiche agli oggetti del Care Package, oltre ad altri interessanti aggiornamenti. I cambiamenti maggiori Unione globale delle regioni per migliorare i tempi di coda e la competizione: Nel tentativo di migliorare l’esperienza dei giocatori, l’aggiornamento 32.1 introduce la fusione delle regioni, con l’obiettivo di ridurre i tempi di coda e aumentare il livello di competizione riunendo più giocatori a livello globale. Questo cambiamento sarà attivo con l’aggiornamento e i giocatori possono consultare l’annuncio ufficiale della fusione delle regioni per informazioni dettagliate sulle regioni interessate. Nerdpool.it - PUBG: Battlegrounds – Patch Notes 32.1 Leggi tutta la notizia su Nerdpool.it (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) L’aggiornamento 32.1 diapporta miglioramenti significativi e nuove esperienze di gioco per i giocatori. Questainclude una fusione globale delle regioni, una nuova e impegnativa modalità Arcade e le tanto attese modifiche agli oggetti del Care Package, oltre ad altri interessanti aggiornamenti. I cambiamenti maggiori Unione globale delle regioni per migliorare i tempi di coda e la competizione: Nel tentativo di migliorare l’esperienza dei giocatori, l’aggiornamento 32.1 introduce la fusione delle regioni, con l’obiettivo di ridurre i tempi di coda e aumentare il livello di competizione riunendo più giocatori a livello globale. Questo cambiamento sarà attivo con l’aggiornamento e i giocatori possono consultare l’annuncio ufficiale della fusione delle regioni per informazioni dettagliate sulle regioni interessate.

