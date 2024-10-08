Mister Movie | Reminders of Him Data di uscita fissata per il prossimo film di Colleen Hoover (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024) La Universal Pictures ha ufficialmente fissato la Data di uscita per l’adattamento cinematografico di Reminders of Him, uno dei romanzi di maggior successo di Colleen Hoover. Il film uscirà nelle sale il 13 febbraio 2026, giusto in tempo per San Valentino, promettendo di emozionare il pubblico con una storia di amore, perdono e seconde possibilità. Mistermovie.it - Mister Movie | Reminders of Him Data di uscita fissata per il prossimo film di Colleen Hoover Leggi tutta la notizia su Mistermovie.it (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024) La Universal Pictures ha ufficialmente fissato ladiper l’adattamento cinematografico diof Him, uno dei romanzi di maggior successo di. Iluscirà nelle sale il 13 febbraio 2026, giusto in tempo per San Valentino, promettendo di emozionare il pubblico con una storia di amore, perdono e seconde possibilità.

