One-Year Anniversary Statement on the Hostilities in Gaza by Education Cannot Wait Director Yasmine Sherif (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/



Today with broken hearts, we mark the one-Year Anniversary since the implosion of Gaza on 7 October 2023. Today we honor the hostages, the arbitrarily detained and the more than 40,000 innocent civilians who have reportedly been killed in this brutal carnage, and the countless others that have been disabled and all who have been traumatized for life. We join the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Lebanon and beyond. The Middle East has become a battlefield where thousands of Years of culture have been destroyed and millions of lives killed. May there be peace and justice, human security and national security for all the peoples of the Middle East.

