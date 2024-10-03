Joey Votes | Abbiamo conferma che il nome di Becky Lynch appare nel roster interno della WWE

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024)si è ufficialmente allontanata dalla WWE all’inizio di quest’anno dopo la scadenza del suo contratto il 1° giugno, a seguito delle sue sconfitte contro Liv Morgan a King and Queen of the Ring e in un Steel Cage Match a Raw. Sebbene inizialmente si credesse chepotesse eventualmente tornare in WWE, le speculazioni sono aumentate per mesi. Tuttavia, nonostante sia in pausa, nuove informazioni sono emerse suggerendo che la sua storia con la WWE potrebbe non essere ancora conclusa. Durante l’ultimo episodio di “WrestleRadio”, è stato rivelato che ildiancora nelsettimanale dei talenti WWE, sollevando interrogativi sul suo attuale status con la compagnia.ha offerto qualche spunto sulla situazione. “che ildinel