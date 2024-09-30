Casio to Release New Analog G-SHOCK with Octagonal Bezel and Chronograph Dial (Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) Full-Metal Model in the Slim and Popular 2100 Style TOKYO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the Release of the latest addition to the G-SHOCK family of SHOCK-resistant watches. The new Analog full-metal GMC-B2100 is a Chronograph timepiece in the 2100 Style, which is known for its iconic Octagonal Bezel. with the 2019 Release of the first 2100 Style watch — the GA-2100 digital-Analog combination model — Casio presented a contemporary interpretation of the very first G-SHOCK. Known for its distinctive Octagonal Bezel and slim, stylish design, the 2100 Style has been proven popular around the world. The new GMC-B2100 is a SHOCK-resistant watch that boasts a full-metal Octagonal Bezel and three functional inset Dials, for a bold, fully Analog face design.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the Release of the latest addition to the G-SHOCK family of SHOCK-resistant watches. The new Analog full-metal GMC-B2100 is a Chronograph timepiece in the 2100 Style, which is known for its iconic Octagonal Bezel. with the 2019 Release of the first 2100 Style watch — the GA-2100 digital-Analog combination model — Casio presented a contemporary interpretation of the very first G-SHOCK. Known for its distinctive Octagonal Bezel and slim, stylish design, the 2100 Style has been proven popular around the world. The new GMC-B2100 is a SHOCK-resistant watch that boasts a full-metal Octagonal Bezel and three functional inset Dials, for a bold, fully Analog face design.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Molly-Mae Hague 'speechless' as she's given major boost after clothing line Maebe complaints - The influencer has told how she's spent three years building to the point of the release of her own label, Maebe ... - msn
- Kids deal drugs off dirt bikes & addicts openly get high in shock pics of Dublin Hutch heartland in grip of epidemic - THESE are the scenes of hopelessness inflicted on Dublin’s north inner city by the Hutch OCG — after the Justice Minister’s vow 12 months ago to crack down on street dealing. Open drug dealing and ... - thesun.ie
- Son of slain scribe slams oppposition silence - Anshul Chhatarpati, son of slain journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati, expressed shock Sunday over the "complete silence of opposition parties" on what . - timesofindia.indiatimes
Video Casio ReleaseVideo Casio Release