Slot critica Konate nonostante il gol del difensore di aiutare i Reds in vetta (Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) 2024-09-28 21:47:25 Non si sprecai e polemiche in questi minuti sui social a proposito di quest’ultima news: L’allenatore del Liverpool Arne Slot ha detto che Ibrahima Konate è stato responsabile del pareggio “evitabile” dei Wolves contro la sua squadra nella vittoria per 2-1 della Premier League a Molineux sabato. Jorgen Strand Larsen ha derubato Konate per impostare il gol di Rayan Ait-Nouri al 56? dopo che Konate aveva segnato di testa il suo primo gol in Premier League per aprire le marcature durante i minuti di recupero del primo tempo. “Forse si è dimenticato del momento in cui abbiamo subito un gol”, ha suggerito Slot a Sky Sports dopo che il difensore aveva detto all’emittente che pensava che avrebbe dovuto essere il Giocatore della Partita mentre consegnava il premio al compagno di squadra Ryan Gravenberch.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie da altre fonti su Slot Konate
- Wolves vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League result, match stream and latest updates today - Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League as Mohamed Salah’s penalty proved the winner in a 2-1 victory over Wolves, despite a largely below-par performance from the visitors at Molineux. - standard.co.uk
- Mohamed Salah penalty takes Liverpool top – but ‘Slotball’ still faces its biggest test - Arne Slot has plenty of experience of being at the summit from winning the Dutch title with Feyenoord but this is new territory as Liverpool manager: top of the Premier League table looking down on ... - sports.yahoo
- Every word Arne Slot said on Wolves, Konate, Robertson injury status and topping Premier League - Arne Slot issued Ibrahima Konate a reality check during his post-match press conference, and also provided an update on Andy Robertson after Liverpool beat Wolves on Saturday. - msn
Video Slot criticaVideo Slot critica