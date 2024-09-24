“Perché l’ha mollata”. Harry e Meghan, voci clamorose: lui da solo, lei a casa con i figli (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Il principe Harry sta trascorrendo una settimana lontano dalla moglie Meghan Markle. Il Duca del Sussex, 40 anni, ha partecipato a una cena di beneficenza a New York City domenica sera. L’evento, ospitato dall’Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità, ha onorato i sopravvissuti alla violenza infantile. Harry è stato visto salutare la regina del Belgio Matilde e l’attore Forest Whitaker al gala ma tutti hanno notato l’assenza della moglie Meghan Markle. Nonostante sia un’attivista contro il bullismo, infatti, Meghan Markle era assente dall’evento e ovviamente la cosa non è passata inosservata. Harry sarà lontano da Meghan Markle, 43 anni, e dai loro figli Archie, 5 anni, e Lilibet, 3 anni, per oltre una settimana a causa di impegni di lavoro che lo costringeranno a spostarsi da casa sua a Montecito, in California.Leggi tutta la notizia su caffeinamagazineNotizie su altre fonti
