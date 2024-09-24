Perché l’ha mollata Harry e Meghan voci clamorose | lui da solo lei a casa con i figli

Leggi tutta la notizia su caffeinamagazine

(Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Il principesta trascorrendo una settimana lontano dalla moglieMarkle. Il Duca del Sussex, 40 anni, ha partecipato a una cena di beneficenza a New York City domenica sera. L’evento, ospitato dall’Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità, ha onorato i sopravvissuti alla violenza infantile.è stato visto salutare la regina del Belgio Matilde e l’attore Forest Whitaker al gala ma tutti hanno notato l’assenza della moglieMarkle. Nonostante sia un’attivista contro il bullismo, infatti,Markle era assente dall’evento e ovviamente la cosa non è passata inosservata.sarà lontano daMarkle, 43 anni, e dai loroArchie, 5 anni, e Lilibet, 3 anni, per oltre una settimana a causa di impegni di lavoro che lo costringeranno a spostarsi dasua a Montecito, in California.