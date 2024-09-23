Manchester City-Watford – pronostico formazioni notizie sulle squadre

Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily

(Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) Ile ilsi incontreranno martedì 24 settembre all’Etihad Stadium nel terzo turno di EFL Cup, in un incontro che susciterà molti ricordi dolorosi per il pubblico ospite. Mentre i campioni in carica della Premier League entrano in una delle loro competizioni preferite – almeno in termini di successi sotto Pep Guardiola – in questa fase, gli Hornets hanno già sconfitto l’MK Dons e il Plymouth Argyle per preparare un incontro glamour.