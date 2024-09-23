Manchester City-Watford – pronostico, formazioni, notizie sulle squadre (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) Il Manchester City e il Watford si incontreranno martedì 24 settembre all’Etihad Stadium nel terzo turno di EFL Cup, in un incontro che susciterà molti ricordi dolorosi per il pubblico ospite. Mentre i campioni in carica della Premier League entrano in una delle loro competizioni preferite – almeno in termini di successi sotto Pep Guardiola – in questa fase, gli Hornets hanno già sconfitto l’MK Dons e il Plymouth Argyle per preparare un incontro glamour.Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
- Carabao Cup 2024/2025, sorteggiato il terzo turno: Liverpool col West Ham, Manchester City-Watford - Di seguito gli accoppiamenti, tra cui spiccano Liverpool-West Ham e Manchester City-Watford. Sono stati sorteggiati gli accoppiamenti del terzo turno della Carabao Cup 2024/2025. ACCOPPIAMENTI TERZO TURNO CARABAO CUP 2024/2025 Liverpool-West Ham Manchester City-Watford Arsenal-Bolton Manchester United-Barnsley Wycombe-Aston Villa Coventry-Tottenham Walsall-Leicester Brentford-Leyton Orient Blackpool-Sheffield Wednesday Preston-Fulham Everton-Southampton QPR-Crystal Palace Stoke City-Fleetwood Brighton-Wolverhampton Wimbledon-Newcastle Chelsea-Barrow The post Carabao Cup 2024/2025, sorteggiato il terzo turno: Liverpool col West Ham, Manchester City-Watford appeared first on SportFace. sportface
- Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend’s action - Michael Oliver should not be headline-maker after this meeting of the Premier League’s best teams, but is likely to be. Sending off Leandro Trossard was correct, the Belgian foolish, but his red card ... irishexaminer
- Next Newcastle United match posponed due to flooding - Monday morning update - Newcastle United have now announced (see below) that their next match has been postponed! The game at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night will no longer take place, due to flooding. No rescheduled date as ... msn
- Man City boss Pep Guardiola praises Gabriel Magalhaes - manchester City shared the spoils against Arsenal in yesterday’s Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium. City were favourites heading into the encounter and they made the perfect start with Erling ... football-talk.co.uk
