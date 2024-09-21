Arriva su Switch la demo di RPG Maker With Player (Di sabato 21 settembre 2024) NIS America è lieta di annunciare che RPG Maker With Player, una demo gratuita per il nuovo RPG Maker With, è disponibile da oggi su Nintendo Switch. RPG Maker With arriverà su Nintendo Switch l’11 ottobre 2024 e su PS4 e PS5 nel 2025. I giocatori potranno provare gli strumenti di creazione dei giochi di RPG Maker With e giocare gratuitamente ai giochi creati dagli utenti con RPG Maker With Player, disponibile ora su Nintendo Switch! Dotato di strumenti facili da usare, controlli intuitivi e condivisione online, RPG Maker With è lo strumento definitivo per creare il gioco perfetto. Due giochi campione saranno disponibili per il download e la prova a partire da oggi, e tutti gli utenti potranno scaricare e giocare gratuitamente a qualsiasi gioco condiviso in RPG Maker With dopo il lancio su Switch l’11 ottobre.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
