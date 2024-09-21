Arriva su Switch la demo di RPG Maker With Player

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di sabato 21 settembre 2024) NIS America è lieta di annunciare che RPG, unagratuita per il nuovo RPG, è disponibile da oggi su Nintendo. RPGarriverà su Nintendol’11 ottobre 2024 e su PS4 e PS5 nel 2025. I giocatori potranno provare gli strumenti di creazione dei giochi di RPGe giocare gratuitamente ai giochi creati dagli utenti con RPG, disponibile ora su Nintendo! Dotato di strumenti facili da usare, controlli intuitivi e condivisione online, RPGè lo strumento definitivo per creare il gioco perfetto. Due giochi campione saranno disponibili per il download e la prova a partire da oggi, e tutti gli utenti potranno scaricare e giocare gratuitamente a qualsiasi gioco condiviso in RPGdopo il lancio sul’11 ottobre.