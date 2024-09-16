ROH | Athena Ember Moon infrange il record di Samoa Joe dopo 20 anni

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) Esattamente vent’cheJoe stabilì ildi regno più lungo come Ring of Honor World Champion,ha superato questo traguardo storico, diventando la campionessa con il regno più lungo nella storia della ROH. Unche resiste da due decenni Vent’fa,Joe diventava il terzo Ring of Honor World Champion della storia, mantenendo il titolo per ben 645 giorni. Unche campioni del calibro di Bryan Danielson, Nigel McGuinness, Tyler Black e Kevin Steen (conosciuti in WWE come Seth Rollins e Kevin Owens) hanno cercato di inseguire senza successo. Il cammino diverso ilIl percorso diverso questo traguardo l’ha vista trionfare su avversarie del calibro di Willow Nightingale, Mercedes Martinez, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, Queen Aminata, Billie Starkz e molte altre.