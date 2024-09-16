ROH: Athena/Ember Moon infrange il record di Samoa Joe dopo 20 anni (Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) Esattamente vent’anni dopo che Samoa Joe stabilì il record di regno più lungo come Ring of Honor World Champion, Athena ha superato questo traguardo storico, diventando la campionessa con il regno più lungo nella storia della ROH. Un record che resiste da due decenni Vent’anni fa, Samoa Joe diventava il terzo Ring of Honor World Champion della storia, mantenendo il titolo per ben 645 giorni. Un record che campioni del calibro di Bryan Danielson, Nigel McGuinness, Tyler Black e Kevin Steen (conosciuti in WWE come Seth Rollins e Kevin Owens) hanno cercato di inseguire senza successo. Il cammino di Athena verso il record Il percorso di Athena verso questo traguardo l’ha vista trionfare su avversarie del calibro di Willow Nightingale, Mercedes Martinez, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, Queen Aminata, Billie Starkz e molte altre.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
