Dawson' s Creek | la reazione di Joshua Jackson alla sigla dello show suonata agli Emmy

(Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) L'interprete di Pacey Witter è stato accolto sul palco degliAward con il tema musicale della celebre serie teen anni '90. Ingresso con sorpresa pernel corso degliAward 2024. Salito sul palco insieme a Matt Bomer per consegnare l'Governor's Award, allo sceneggiatore Greg Berlanti,è stato accolto con il tema musicale di's. La canzone I Don't Want to Wait di Paula Cole ha accompagnato l'entrata in scena dell'attore in sottofondo. Appena l'ha sentita,è subito scoppiato a ridere così come il collega Matt Bomer con il quale ha presentato il premio. Serie cult "Ah sì, questa canzone" ha risomentre si avvicinava al microfono, accompagnato dal caloroso applauso del pubblico.