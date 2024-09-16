Dawson's Creek: la reazione di Joshua Jackson alla sigla dello show suonata agli Emmy (Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) L'interprete di Pacey Witter è stato accolto sul palco degli Emmy Award con il tema musicale della celebre serie teen anni '90. Ingresso con sorpresa per Joshua Jackson nel corso degli Emmy Award 2024. Salito sul palco insieme a Matt Bomer per consegnare l'Emmy Governor's Award, allo sceneggiatore Greg Berlanti, Jackson è stato accolto con il tema musicale di Dawson's Creek. La canzone I Don't Want to Wait di Paula Cole ha accompagnato l'entrata in scena dell'attore in sottofondo. Appena l'ha sentita, Joshua Jackson è subito scoppiato a ridere così come il collega Matt Bomer con il quale ha presentato il premio. Serie cult "Ah sì, questa canzone" ha riso Jackson mentre si avvicinava al microfono, accompagnato dal caloroso applauso del pubblico.Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
