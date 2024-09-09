ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Reinforces Commitment to Digital India, Invests US$3.2 billion to add 550MW Data Centre Capacity (Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) (Adnkronos) - SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2024 - ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), one of the world's fastest-growing Data Centre colocation services provider headquartered in Singapore, today announced a significant investment of US$3.2 billion (INR 26,000 crores) to expand its Data Centre Capacity in India by a substantial 550MW, nearly tripling the company's IT load Capacity to meet the demands of India's thriving Digital economy, over the next 5-6 years. This strategic investment reflects STT GDC's confidence in India and the growth of its Digital economy, as well as aligning with the burgeoning demand for Digital infrastructure, driven by the surge in Data consumption, cloud computing, Digital transformation, and growing adoption of AI applications.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
