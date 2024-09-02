Global Fintech Fest 2024 Showcases Wide Spectrum of Innovations (Di lunedì 2 settembre 2024) Three-Day Mega Event Concludes, Attracting 300 exhibitors from across the world, 100000 Footfalls, 1000 Speakers MUMBAI, India, Aug. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
India's Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Mr. Piyush Goyal said on Friday that the Indian Fintech ecosystem had turned into a hotbed for innovation. Addressing the Global Fintech Fest 2024 in Mumbai, he said, "As our country is poised to become the third largest economy, the success story of a developed India rests on the wonderful work being done by Fintech sector." The Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 was presented by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
