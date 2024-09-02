Global Fintech Fest 2024 Showcases Wide Spectrum of Innovations

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 2 settembre 2024) Three-Day Mega Event Concludes, Attracting 300 exhibitors from across the world, 100000 Footfalls, 1000 Speakers MUMBAI, India, Aug. 31,/PRNewswire/India's Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Mr. Piyush Goyal said on Friday that the Indianecosystem had turned into a hotbed for innovation. Addressing thein Mumbai, he said, "As our country is poised to become the third largest economy, the success story of a developed India rests on the wonderful work being done bysector." The(GFF)was presented by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).