One Chicago non fa un crossover da 5 anni, ecco spiegato il perchè (Di sabato 24 agosto 2024) L’universo di One Chicago era solito prosperare con i crossover, beneficiando del fatto di essere sulla stessa rete, di girare nella stessa città e di rilasciare gli episodi nello stesso giorno, ma è da un po’ di tempo che la NBC non produce un crossover, e la situazione deve cambiare. Chicago Fire ha dato il via alla serie One Chicago nell’ottobre 2012 e il suo successo ha convinto la NBC a espandere il suo universo ordinando uno spinoff, Chicago PD. Poi sono arrivati Chicago Med e l’effimero Chicago Justice, e anche se Chicago Justice non c’è più, gli altri show sono vivi e fiorenti. Nel corso dell’universo di One Chicago, ci sono stati tre crossover che hanno incluso le tre serie principali (Chicago Fire, Chicago PD e Chicago Med).Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
- Kamala Harris and Donald Trump had very different convention strategies. Which will prove more effective - Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump had very different objectives in their speeches to close their presidential nominating conventions. baltimoresun
- Conan: Battle of the Black Stone #1 Review – Weird Tales Old as Time - Robert E. Howard is best known as the father of sword and sorcery and the creator of Conan the Barbarian. Despite this, Howard wrote in a number of genres and created many beloved characters. Many of ... yahoo
- Harris–Walz Is a Food Fusion Ticket as Diverse as America - In politics, it was the perfect metaphor for the Democrats’ fusion ticket: Northern California + Southern Minnesota, with food preferences as diverse as America. Walz, a former congressman, was a ... thebulwark
Video One ChicagoVideo One Chicago