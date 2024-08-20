Mibro Partners with HERE Technologies to Enhance Safety Features in Kids Smartwatches (Di martedì 20 agosto 2024) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Mibro, an international smartwatch brand of ZhenShi Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, is proud to announce its collaboration with HERE Technologies to Enhance the Safety and security Features of their Mibro Kids watch phones. This collaboration underscores Mibro's commitment to prioritizing the Safety and connectivity of children while providing parents with peace of mind. The children's smartwatch market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the rising adoption of wearable technology and heightened concerns for child Safety. The upcoming Mibro Kids watch phone in EMEA and Southeast Asia Features a 7-system positioning capability that accurately tracks children's locations and provides real-time views of their journeys, reaffirming Mibro's commitment to kid Safety.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
