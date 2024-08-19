Vantage Foundation Supports Saigon Children's Charity (Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Vantage Foundation is delighted to announce its partnership with Saigon Children's Charity (SaigonChildren), a prominent UK-registered organisation dedicated to providing educational opportunities and support for disadVantaged Children in Vietnam. Founded in 1992, Saigon Children's Charity has been instrumental in overcoming barriers to education across Vietnam, including poverty, geography, and disability. The Charity's efforts include offering scholarships to enable students to study without financial worries, building educational facilities in underserved areas, providing vital vocational training and supporting Children with special needs. Vantage Foundation's contributions will help to enhance Saigon Children's scholarship programmes for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year and supporting their educational journey.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
