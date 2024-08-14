Ayo Edebiri e Mary-Louise Parker nel trailer di Omni Loop (Di mercoledì 14 agosto 2024) La stella di The Bear e la protagonista di Weed recitano assieme in questo film di fantascienza che parla di fisica quantistica e di viaggi nel tempo.Leggi tutta la notizia su comingsoonNotizie su altre fonti
- Riddick Rises: 2004 was the year movie tie-in video games stopped sucking - Getting stuck in a Groundhog Day with mary-louise Parker and Ayo edebiri By Mary Kate Carr August 13, 2024 | 12:07pm George Clooney is "a little irritated” with Quentin Tarantino right now By Emma ... avclub
- Trailer for sci-fi drama Omni Loop starring Mary-Louise Parker and Ayo Edebiri - Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing has shared a trailer, poster and images for Omni Loop, the upcoming sci-fi drama from writer-director Bernardo Britto. mary-louise Parker stars as Zoya, a quantum ... flickeringmyth
- AMC Networks Sets Premiere Date for True Crime Docu-Series THE TAILOR OF SIN CITY - The four-part series is a star-studded story of how a gifted smalltown tailor built a drug and fashion empire in the heart of Sin City. broadwayworld
Video Ayo EdebiriVideo Ayo Edebiri