Bybit Launches ETH-BTC Dual Asset Product for Crypto Trading

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/, the world's second-largestcurrency exchange byvolume, is excited to announce the launch of its new ETH-BTC. This cutting-edge feature allows users to enhance profits by holding andtheir BTC and ETH without converting to USDT.'s ETH-BTCis designed forholders who want to manage their investments and actively pair trade with these two significantcurrencies, taking advantage of price moves between them. This new offering allows users to trade ETH against their BTC holdings and vice versa, allowing for potential gains from boths. "Our ETH-BTCis a revolutionary step for our users," said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director of