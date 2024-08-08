Bybit Launches ETH-BTC Dual Asset Product for Crypto Trading (Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Bybit, the world's second-largest Cryptocurrency exchange by Trading volume, is excited to announce the launch of its new ETH-BTC Dual Asset Product. This cutting-edge feature allows users to enhance profits by holding and Trading their BTC and ETH without converting to USDT. Bybit's ETH-BTC Dual Asset Product is designed for Crypto holders who want to manage their investments and actively pair trade with these two significant Cryptocurrencies, taking advantage of price moves between them. This new offering allows users to trade ETH against their BTC holdings and vice versa, allowing for potential gains from both Assets. "Our ETH-BTC Dual Asset Product is a revolutionary step for our users," said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director of Bybit.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
