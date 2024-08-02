Destiny Payback non era Destiny 3 ma un “simil Genshin Impact”: tanti dettagli da Jason Schreier (Di venerdì 2 agosto 2024) Jason Schreier ha condiviso un nuovo report dedicato a Bungie, rivelando tante informazioni inedite su Destiny Payback, gioco che inizialmente era stato descritto come il terzo capitolo della serie mentre in realtà mostrava ben più di una similitudine con Genshin Impact e Warframe. Il giornalista ha pubblicato un nuovo articolo su Bloomberg, con l’obiettivo di condividere nuovi dettagli sul perché uno studio famoso ed apprezzato come Bungie è stato costretto a passare da 1.300 dipendenti a circa 850, con 220 sviluppatori licenziati appena pochi giorni fa.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
- Canceled Destiny spinoff reportedly took inspiration from Warframe, Genshin Impact - It’s not good news. Image via Bungie Schreier reported that one of Bungie’s “big bets” on itself with its purchase by PlayStation was a spinoff game within the destiny universe. The project, codenamed ... dotesports
- Per gli ex dipendenti di Bungie la colpa è solo del direttivo, non di Sony - I dipendenti licenziati da Bungie puntano il dito contro i vertici dello studio, scagionando Sony. Emergono nuovi dettagli sulla vicenda. tomshw
- Destiny 2: Xur Exotic Armor, Weapon, and Recommendations for August 2 - Here is the scoop on where to find Xur in destiny 2, what exotic and legendary items are on sale and whether any are worth the shards. gamerant
Video Destiny PaybackVideo Destiny Payback