CM Punk | Jesse Ventura è tornato a Raw perché se sono tornato io le cose sono cambiate davvero

(Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) Prima della puntata di Raw del 29 luglio, Triple H ha annunciato il graditissimo ritorno del WWE Hall of Famer. Anche il team di commento del red brand ha sottolineato la presenza didurante lo show, con Michael Cole che ne ha tessuto le lodi da commentatore. L’ex Governatore del Minnesota ne ha approfittato per fare i complimenti a CMe Triple H, apprezzando l’aria nuova che si respira nel backstage. Ma come mai questa decisione di tornare in WWE dopo anni e anni di assenza? E di chi può essere il merito, se non del Best in the World? Hell froze over again Intervenendo al podcast di SI Media, CMha affermato che l’incontro conè stato uno dei momenti più belli della sua vita, e di come il cambiamento a Stamford sia reale: “Ho visto il governatorel’altro giorno, ero assolutamente sbalordito, al 100%.