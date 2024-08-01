CM Punk: “Jesse Ventura è tornato a Raw perché, se sono tornato io, le cose sono cambiate davvero” (Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) Prima della puntata di Raw del 29 luglio, Triple H ha annunciato il graditissimo ritorno del WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura. Anche il team di commento del red brand ha sottolineato la presenza di Ventura durante lo show, con Michael Cole che ne ha tessuto le lodi da commentatore. L’ex Governatore del Minnesota ne ha approfittato per fare i complimenti a CM Punk e Triple H, apprezzando l’aria nuova che si respira nel backstage. Ma come mai questa decisione di tornare in WWE dopo anni e anni di assenza? E di chi può essere il merito, se non del Best in the World? Hell froze over again Intervenendo al podcast di SI Media, CM Punk ha affermato che l’incontro con Jesse Ventura è stato uno dei momenti più belli della sua vita, e di come il cambiamento a Stamford sia reale: “Ho visto il governatore Ventura l’altro giorno, ero assolutamente sbalordito, al 100%.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
