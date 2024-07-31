Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 31 luglio 2024) In its opinion, theof Appeals offundamentally misread and misapplied precedent from theofand failed to give due regard to the trial judge's evidentiary determinations and trial misconduct byMCLEAN, Va., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/(Nasdaq: APPN) announced today that itappeal the decision by theof Appeals ofandtoitsofful and malicious trade secret misappropriationInc. ("Pega"). The verdict from the jury was based on seven weeks of testimony from dozens of witnesses and thousands of pages of documents demonstrating thatemployed a "spy" to analyze the inner workings of's software, improve its own product, and generate billions of dollars in revenue based on its misappropriation.