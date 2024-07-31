Appian Will Seek to Reinstate Judgment Against Pegasystems, Inc. In Virginia Supreme Court (Di mercoledì 31 luglio 2024) In its opinion, the Court of Appeals of Virginia fundamentally misread and misapplied precedent from the Supreme Court of Virginia and failed to give due regard to the trial judge's evidentiary determinations and trial misconduct by Pegasystems MCLEAN, Va., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced today that it Will appeal the decision by the Court of Appeals of Virginia and Seek to Reinstate its Judgment of Willful and malicious trade secret misappropriation Against Pegasystems Inc. ("Pega"). The verdict from the jury was based on seven weeks of testimony from dozens of witnesses and thousands of pages of documents demonstrating that Pegasystems employed a "spy" to analyze the inner workings of Appian's software, improve its own product, and generate billions of dollars in revenue based on its misappropriation.
