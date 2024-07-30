Florence Pugh si è immedesimata in Tom Cruise per Thunderbolts* (Di martedì 30 luglio 2024) Florence Pugh si è immedesimata in Tom Cruise per Thunderbolts* Florence Pugh ha rivelato la sua acrobazia più pericolosa nel prossimo film della Marvel, Thunderbolts*, e potrebbe dare filo da torcere a Tom Cruise. Nella breve clip, visibile qui sotto, la Pugh racconta di essersi lanciata dal secondo edificio più alto del mondo, il Merdeka 118 di Kuala Lumpur, in Malesia. “Credo che a tutti noi piaccia sentirci fighi facendo acrobazie“, ha detto Florence Pugh (via Variety). “Questo film è così meraviglioso e bizzarro, è molto coraggioso ed è merito di questo cast”. Florence Pugh reveals that she jumped off the second tallest building in the world in Marvel’s “Thunderbolts.” https://t.co/ZINasRnzil pic.twitter.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
