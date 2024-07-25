Tony Khan: “Bryan Danielson rimarrà con noi a vita” (Di giovedì 25 luglio 2024) Tony Khan, presidente e CEO della All Elite Wrestling (AEW), ha recentemente parlato del futuro di Bryan Danielson all’interno della compagnia durante un’intervista al The Rich Eisen Show. Le sue dichiarazioni gettano luce sull’imminente transizione di Danielson dal ring a un ruolo diverso all’interno dell’AEW. L’ultimo anno di Danielson come wrestler a tempo pieno Khan ha confermato che questo sarà l’ultimo anno di Danielson come wrestler a tempo pieno, un’informazione che era già stata anticipata dallo stesso Danielson. Tuttavia, il CEO di AEW ha sottolineato l’importanza di Danielson per la compagnia: “Non posso dire quanto tempo Bryan abbia ancora nel ring, ma ha detto che questo sarà il suo ultimo anno, e questo sarà l’anno in cui Bryan appenderà gli stivali al chiodo come wrestler a tempo pieno.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
