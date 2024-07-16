WWE | Eric Rowan rilascia un emozionante videomessaggio

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di martedì 16 luglio 2024), ex membro della Wyatt Family, ed attuale componente dei Wyatt Sicks, ha aperto l’ultima puntata di Raw con un. La stable capitanata da Uncle Howdy, eredi spirituali del gruppo guidato dal compianto Bray Wyatt, ha fatto il suo esordio lo scorso mese a Raw, facendo piazza pulita negli spogliatoi. Da allora, Uncle Howdy ha intervistato varie volte Bo Dallas, in brevi videomessaggi, lugubri e criptici, sul suo trascorso, e su quali siano i suoi nuovi obiettivi, non tralasciando di menzionare il fratello Bray e la sua importante eredità. Ora tutta nelle mani del giovane Bo. Ora è il turno di, nel suo sfogo personale, oltre al lutto per Bray Wyatt, ha citato anche un altro suo “fratello”, deceduto qualche anno prima, nonché membro della funestata Wyatt Family: Luke Harper.