Guida TV Sky Cinema e NOW | Barely Lethal Martedi 16 Luglio 2024

Leggi tutta la notizia su digital-news

(Di martedì 16 luglio 2024) Questa sera super i clienti Sky (e in streaming su NOW) ci attende una selezione di film emozionanti e variegati. Su SkyUno HD (canale 301) alle 21:15, "- 16 anni e spia" è un action movie con Samuel L. Jackson, Hailee Steinfeld e Jessica Alba. La storia segue Megan, addestrata fin da piccola a uccidere, che sogna una vita normale. Una nuova missione le offre l'opportunità di cambiare la sua esistenza. Alle 21:15 su SkyDue HD (canale 302), "The Company Men" è un dramma sociale con Ben Affleck, Kevin Costner e Tommy Lee Jones. La vita di un agiato impiegato americano viene stravolta quando perde il lavoro a causa della Recessione, portandolo a confrontarsi con una nuova realtà. Su SkyCollection HD (canale 303) alle 21:15, "Hunger Games" con Jennifer Lawrence è un action distopico dove 24 ragazzi sono costretti a partecipare a un reality show mortale.