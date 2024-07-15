Lycored Debuts Your New "Best Friend" - Nature-Based Colorant ResilientRed BF- at IFT FIRST (Di lunedì 15 luglio 2024) BRANCHBURG, N.J., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Lycored, the global leader in naturally derived carotenoids for food, beverage, and dietary supplement products, is debuting a new Nature-Based Colorant – ResilientRed™ BF – at the Institute of Food Technologist's upcoming IFT FIRST Annual Event and Expo in Chicago, Illinois from July 14-17 (booth #2034). This is Lycored's latest addition to their robust lineup of naturally derived hues that provide beautiful and realistic shades to food and beverage products. Backed by science and formulated to meet growing consumer demands for clean-label foods and beverages, ResilientRed BF is joining Lycored's family of naturally derived lycopene-Based ResilientRed shades sourced from tomatoes. Ideal for UHT dairy and plant-Based beverages, plant-Based meat alternatives and surimi seafood, ResilientRed BF provides resiliency and stability across pH, light and heat extremes and offers a viscosity for easier flowability.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
