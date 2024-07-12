Valorant: due chiacchere con Effy, Team Leader di LXT (Di venerdì 12 luglio 2024) LXT Esports è un’interessante realtà che nasce con scopi principalmente benefit e porta sul panorama Esport italiano due titoli: EA FC e Valorant. Non solo Esports, poiché LXT si occupa di mettere a disposizione del mercato contenuti formativi che promuovono la sensibilizzazione e l’informazione su tematiche attuali e fondamentali come il cyber bullismo, la ludopatia, la privacy, l’alimentazione scorretta e il match fixing. Lo scorso anno Acer ha preso a cuore gli obiettivi di LXT ed ha quindi deciso di sponsorizzare anzitutto il Team femminile di Valorant, seguendo il valore dell’azienda che crede nel sostegno delle donne nella tecnologia. “Crediamo fermamente in questo progetto e nel ruolo fondamentale delle donne nel gaming e negli Esports in particolare su questa tematica riteniamo che le aziende debbano rivestire anche un ruolo sociale: attraverso le attività e campagne di comunicazione infatti possono dare il loro contributo e aiutare ad abbattere gli stereotipi, normalizzando la presenza e il valore aggiunto delle donne”.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
- Olympic Esports Games 2025 faces backlash after announcing Saudi Arabia as host - The IOC announced the inaugural Olympic esports Games will take place in Saudi Arabia, and reactions have been overwhelmingly negative. dexerto
- Paper Rex, Gen.G Esports, DRX, and Talon Esports qualify for Valorant Champions Seoul - Following today's play-day of the VCT Pacific Stage 2, Gen.G esports and Talon esports have joined Paper Rex and DRX as the four teams that will represent the region at the valorant Champions Seoul, ... siege.gg
- Team Secret falls short against Talon Esports for Champions slot - Adobo Gang” Team Secret clashed against Thai team Talon esports in tonight’s VCT Pacific Stage 2 Knockout Round match. For this series, Talon esports debuted rookie Papaphat “primmie” ... esports.inquirer
