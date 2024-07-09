GoDaddy Now Offers .it.com domains (Di martedì 9 luglio 2024) LONDON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
A provider of innovative domains for the technology industry, it.com domains, has announced a new partnership with GoDaddy – a global leader in tools and tech for small businesses. GoDaddy now Offers .it.com domains to its 20 million global customer base to support the growing demand for tech-related domains, particularly among startups, developers, and tech companies seeking to establish a strong online presence while signaling their industry, based in IT or tech. The IT services market is estimated at around $1.2 trillion in 2024. It is expected to reach $1.81 trillion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.38% during 2024-20291. This surge in demand for IT-focused domains is expected to drive the popularity of .Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
