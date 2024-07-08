Revolutionizing EV Charging: Emobi and Autocrypt Unveil First US-based Plug & Charge Ecosystem Powered with AI (Di lunedì 8 luglio 2024) SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Emobi and Autocrypt today announced the First US-based Plug &; Charge Ecosystem, set to revolutionize electric vehicle (EV) Charging with artificial intelligence (AI). In June 2023, Autocrypt, a global leader in automotive cybersecurity, partnered with Emobi, a US-based e-mobility hub, to develop a secure communication framework for EVs and Charging stations based on ISO 15118-2 and ISO 15118-20 standards. The collaboration has focused on building a robust Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) utilizing fine-tuned AI and machine learning models to address errors and data inconsistencies prevalent in traditional Plug &; Charge systems. The Plug &; Charge Ecosystem enables EV drivers to start Charging at any station simply by Plugging in their vehicle.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
