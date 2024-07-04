Wade Barrett | Con Triple H non puoi perdere nemmeno 10 minuti le sorprese arrivano di continuo

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di giovedì 4 luglio 2024)ha recentemente elogiato la gestione attuale della WWE sotto la guida diH. In un’intervista con The Ring Report (via AceOdds), il commentatore di SmackDown ha sottolineato come l’era diH, o Paul Levesque, abbia portato moltenei programmi della WWE. Piùnell’Era diH Durante l’intervista,ha paragonato la sua esperienza come commentatore alla sua carriera come wrestler, notando un significativo aumento dellenegli show attuali. “Penso che ci siano molte piùin questi giorni,” ha dichiarato. “E la chiameremo l’era diH, l’era di Paul Levesque, qualunque sia il nome. Qualcosa che siamo davvero bravi a fare, e mi ricorda di essere un fan negli anni ’90 durante l’Attitude Era; al momento nonuno show.