Wade Barrett: “Con Triple H non puoi perdere nemmeno 10 minuti, le sorprese arrivano di continuo” (Di giovedì 4 luglio 2024) Wade Barrett ha recentemente elogiato la gestione attuale della WWE sotto la guida di Triple H. In un’intervista con The Ring Report (via AceOdds), il commentatore di SmackDown ha sottolineato come l’era di Triple H, o Paul Levesque, abbia portato molte sorprese nei programmi della WWE. Più sorprese nell’Era di Triple H Durante l’intervista, Wade Barrett ha paragonato la sua esperienza come commentatore alla sua carriera come wrestler, notando un significativo aumento delle sorprese negli show attuali. “Penso che ci siano molte più sorprese in questi giorni,” ha dichiarato Barrett. “E la chiameremo l’era di Triple H, l’era di Paul Levesque, qualunque sia il nome. Qualcosa che siamo davvero bravi a fare, e mi ricorda di essere un fan negli anni ’90 durante l’Attitude Era; al momento non puoi perdere uno show.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
