Deutsche Telekom Selects LotusFlare for its Magenta API Capability Exposure (MACE) Platform (Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) LotusFlare DNO Cloud will power the MACE Service Enablement Platform (SEP) to support the monetization of APIs. SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/
LotusFlare, Inc. announced today that it has signed an agreement with Deutsche Telekom to provide the underpinning Platform for the advancement of Deutsche Telekom's API Capability for its Group companies. Deutsche Telekom will employ LotusFlare DNO™ Cloud as the cloud-native commerce and monetization engine to enable the onboarding of developers, publication of API products, their purchase, metering, and billing. The partnership will enable Deutsche Telekom to deploy advanced monetization capabilities for the MagentaBusiness API service. This will allow developers and business customers to embed communication functions like video, voice, messaging and other capabilities into their products, applications, and workflows.
Deutsche Telekom adotta Wolters Kluwer's CCH ® soluzione Tagetik Corporate Performance Management - Le traduzioni sono offerte unicamente per comodità del lettore e devono rinviare al testo in lingua originale, che è l'unico giuridicamente valido. Contacts Sarah WhybrowAssociate Director, Comunicazioni esterneCorporate Performance & ESGWolters KluwerCell. Il testo originale del presente annuncio, redatto nella lingua di partenza, è la versione ufficiale che fa fede.
Deutsche Telekom verso il mining cripto - Deutsche Telekom si conferma all'avanguardia per quanto riguarda i rapporti tra economia tradizionale e finanza decentralizzata. L'operatore telefonico con sede a Bonn, tra i più importanti in Europa, ha infatti recentemente annunciato l'intenzione di approfondire i suoi rapporti con la comunità cripto. In particolare, l'azienda sarebbe pronta ad avviare le operazioni di mining Bitcoin.
(Adnkronos) – Deutsche Telekom si conferma all'avanguardia per quanto riguarda i rapporti tra economia tradizionale e finanza decentralizzata. L'operatore telefonico con sede a Bonn, tra i più importanti in Europa, ha infatti recentemente annunciato l'intenzione di approfondire i suoi rapporti con la comunità cripto. In particolare, l'azienda sarebbe pronta ad avviare le operazioni di mining
- Prodapt Expands Its Americas Presence With Onshore Center in Puerto Rico - Prodapt, the largest and fastest-growing specialized company focused on the Connectedness industry, has announced an onshore operations facility in Puerto Rico, aligning with a proven strategy to ... ansa
