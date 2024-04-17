Grumpy Bear, le uscite per Play 2024 (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024)
Siamo lieti di annunciare le uscite di GrumpyBear per Play, il Festival del Gioco 2024.
GrumpyBear – Hieronymus
Hieronymus di Laurie O’Connell, edito da 12 Pins Press, è un gioco di ruolo basato sul sistema Forged in the Dark nel quale esplorare in avventure hexcrawl i Mondi Dipinti, mondi ricreati sugli onirici e surreali dipinti del maestro della pittura medievale Hieronymus Bosch.
Il manuale (softcover, cucito a colori) contiene 7 Mondi Dipinti già pronti da esplorare.Le schede del personaggio, archetipi rappresentazione di una civiltà sul punto di un enorme cambiamento, sono contenuti in praticissimi segnalibri a colori e plastificati, per consentire la scrittura con pennarelli dry-erase.
